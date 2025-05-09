B.C. mining association heralds $90 billion in potential projects to seize moment of national interest – by Derrick Penner (Vancouver Sun – May 7, 2025)

https://vancouversun.com/

“In the current climate of economic security, B.C.’s mining sector has the ability to secure a stronger, more stable and resilient economic future for all British Columbians.” — Michael Goehring, CEO, Mining Association of B.C.

The Mining Association of B.C. says the industry has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to boost public support for new mines, and it touting $90 billion worth of potential projects at a time other big projects are winding up construction.

A year ago, the association published a list of 17 potential projects at some stage of environmental review and approval, four of which have already been singled out by the province for fast-tracking under the promise Premier David Eby made to kickstart resource projects to defend B.C.’s economy.

The mining association has expanded that list to 27 in its latest forecast, which CEO Michael Goehring said was a response to “unprecedented economic uncertainty that we’re facing here in B.C. and Canada.” “What we did find was that the economic potential of these 27 projects is substantial, actually it’s staggering,” Goehring said, noting that if even half the projects were to go ahead “that’s $45 billion in economic activity across British Columbia.”

