3 First Nations chiefs warn Ontario’s premier Treaty 9 lands are ‘not for sale’ – by Edzi’u Loverin (CBC News Indigenous – May 09, 2025)

Province is using tariffs as ‘an excuse’ to push through mining project approvals, says lawyer

Three Treaty 9 First Nations chiefs say they will challenge a proposed Ontario law to implement “special economic zones” to speed up development, if passed.

Chief Donny Morris of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, a community around 580 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, said Wednesday his response to Bill 5 is the same as Premier Doug Ford’s response to U.S. threats of annexation. “Canada and Ontario lands is not for sale. It’s the same perception we have, too,” he said.

“Just flip it around and face me. You’ll hear the same words you’re telling the president of the U.S.” The Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, also known as Bill 5, would make changes to just under a dozen laws aiming to accelerate mining projects in the province, including in an area dubbed the Ring of Fire — a vast mineral-rich area of Treaty 9 land.

