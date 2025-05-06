Indigenous leaders call on Ford to halt mining bill, consult – by Jessica Smith Cross (The Trillium – May 6, 2025)

https://www.thetrillium.ca/

The bill would give ministers the power to exempt projects from legal requirements

Indigenous leaders are warning the Ford government that its failure to consult their people on its mining legislation could prompt “a confrontation on the ground.”Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler was at Queen’s Park Monday to watch the debate over Bill 5, the Protecting Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act.

“It’s very concerning to hear some of the responses from the government, from the MPPs from the Conservative side, talking about how they see our territory as their land, as their resources,” Fiddler told reporters.

The bill, tabled in April, is expected to be referred to a committee on Tuesday. It would give the province the power to designate “special economic zones,” that fit criteria to be developed by cabinet. Cabinet would then be able to exempt selected proponents and projects from requirements under any provincial law or regulation, including bylaws of municipalities and local boards, that would otherwise apply in that zone.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thetrillium.ca/news/indigenous-rural-and-northern-affairs/indigenous-leaders-call-on-ford-to-halt-mining-bill-consult-10618776