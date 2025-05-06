‘Greater Sudbury has the winning hand,’ mayor says – Take our poll – by Mary Katherine Keown (Sudbury Star – May 3, 2025)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

The world needs Sudbury’s critical minerals and the city must take full advantage of its opportunity, Paul Lefebvre says

The horizon looks very promising for Greater Sudbury, Mayor Paul Lefebvre told a packed house on Thursday. As the aromas of chicken parmesan and pasta sauce wafted through the upper hall at the Caruso Club, the audience — mostly members of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce and the regional business community — turned towards the podium, where Lefebvre stood for the annual State of the City address.

The mayor’s speech was uplifting and optimistic. He said Greater Sudbury is poised for great outcomes. After decades, we are finally starting to realize our potential, he said.

“As the fourth industrial revolution unfolds, critical minerals have taken centre stage. And that’s good news for us — because Greater Sudbury has the winning hand,” he told the crowd. “We are the epicentre of Canada’s critical minerals strategy, and a place where extraction, research, processing and training all come together. “(We are also) home to a skilled workforce, world-class suppliers and deep partnerships with post-secondary institutions like Laurentian University, Cambrian College and Collège Boréal.

