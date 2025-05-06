Australian miners see opportunities during US and China trade war chaos – by David Claughton (Australian Broadcasting Corporation – May 5, 2025)

https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/

Australian mining companies are walking a tightrope between China, the nation’s biggest market for our resources, and the United States, our greatest ally. The trade war between them could open up some big opportunities but there is also a risk that Australian companies could get caught in the crossfire.

China has banned exports of some rare earths and critical minerals to the US, a move that threatens high-tech industries there. In August, the Chinese government embargoed the supply of gallium to the US. Gallium is a key component in thermometers, semiconductors, LED screens, smartphones, and Blu-ray technology.

It also banned germanium, which is used in space tech, renewables and telecommunications; antimony used in bullets and other weapons; and graphite used in electric vehicle batteries. US Critical Minerals executive director Harvey Kaye said the embargo had become a geopolitical issue.

