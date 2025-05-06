As mining goes deeper, new technology needed to avoid collisions – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – May 4, 2025)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Mining safety conference delegates learn that modern mining techniques require better sensor and alarms to avoid collisions between miners and machines underground

With mining operations in Canada going deeper underground in many cases, new challenges arise for communications, situational awareness for miners and the ability to avoid collisions.

That was part of the presentation by Chao Yu, the founder and CEO of LoopX, a Waterloo- and Sudbury-based technology company specializing in AI (artificial intelligence) and robotics. Yu was one of the speakers at the 27th annual Workplace Safety North mining safety conference held in Sudbury this past week.

He told the audience that fatality rates in mining in the United States have “slightly increased over the past five years, indicating that current solutions are no longer sufficient to achieve zero-fatality goals.”

