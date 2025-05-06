Agnico Eagle podcast spotlights Nunavut’s people, environment and mining – by Henry Lazenby(Northern Miner – May 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX, NYSE: AEM), generating about one-fifth of Nunavut’s gross domestic product, launched The Arctic Edge podcast series on Thursday. This series aims to show listeners the realities about the Territory and Canada’s North, Agnico chair Sean Boyd tells The Northern Miner.

Hosted by journalist Hannah Thibedeau, the series includes interviews with Inuit leaders, politicians, business executives and military figures. The first two episodes are available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with an Inuktitut edition due later.

“We’re not their voice,” Boyd said. “We created a platform to hear their stories and so other Canadians can hear their stories.” Nunavut is working to shed its frontier image and attract capital across various sectors. Spending on exploration and deposit appraisal in the territory is expected to jump by 47.4% this year, according to a February Natural Resources Canada report.

