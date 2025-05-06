Agnico Eagle calls for Canadian Arctic strategy amid US threats – by Divya Rajagopal (Reuters – May 2, 2025)

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/

Agnico Eagle Mines, Canada’s biggest gold miner, wants the new government to develop a formal Arctic strategy in response to US President Donald Trump’s threats to make Canada its 51st state, the company’s Chairman Sean Boyd said.

Earlier this year, Agnico overtook Barrick Mining’s market capitalization to become the world’s second-largest gold miner, just below Newmont Corp, the largest extractor of bullion by production and market capitalization.

Agnico is expanding its Hope Bay gold project in Nunavut, the northernmost province of Canada that borders the Arctic Ocean and Greenland and wants the incoming Canadian government to promote investment in infrastructure in the Arctic.

For the rest of this article: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/money/topstories/agnico-eagle-calls-for-canadian-arctic-strategy-amid-us-threats/ar-AA1E3qnc