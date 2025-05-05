Explainer: What is the Ring of Fire and when will it be developed? – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – May 5, 2025)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

One analyst calls this part of Northern Ontario ‘the most important mining discovery in Canadian history’

It spans an area of Ontario bigger than Quetico Provincial Park — itself nearly as big as Algonquin Park — but few people have visited and you won’t find it easily on a map. Tip: if you Google Winisk River Provincial Park, that will at least get you in the right neighbourhood.

As murky as it might be geographically, however, geologically and economically it has been thrust under a spotlight — particularly of late, as both Queen’s Park and Ottawa look to parry U.S. trade moves and build domestic might going forward. The Ring of Fire has become a household name, and a source of superlatives.

In its throne speech last month, the province described it as the “frontline in Canada’s battle against President (Donald) Trump’s economic threats,” containing “the most promising mineral development opportunities in the world.”

Stan Sudol, a Toronto-based analyst and frequent contributor to The Sudbury Star, has called it “the most important mining discovery in Canadian history,” which could “even exceed the legendary Sudbury Basin” in output someday.

Ontario is determined to hasten development of this mineral-blessed region, recently introducing legislation to “cut the red tape and duplicative processes that have held back major infrastructure, mining and resource-development projects, including in the Ring of Fire,” according to a release.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/explainer-what-is-the-ring-of-fire-and-when-will-it-be-developed