The future for Alaska mining is golden – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – May 2, 2025)

Record gold prices and rising production are expected to push Alaska’s 2025 gold output value north of $3.4 billion.

With the gold shattering the $3,000-per-ounce ceiling without hesitation and Alaska mines poised to break above the 1-million-oz mark this year, the future of Alaska’s mining sector is golden. This combination of record gold prices and production positions Alaska’s mining industry to crush all previous records this year when it comes to the value of the minerals and metals produced in the state.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) calculates that Alaska’s mining operations produced $4.7 billion of non-fuel minerals – gold, zinc, silver, lead, and aggregate products – in 2024. Adding the coal produced for in-state power plants bumps this total up to roughly $4.8 billion.

The roughly 959,000 oz of gold produced at six hardrock and more than 200 placer mines contributed $2.3 billion, or nearly half, of Alaska’s mineral production value during 2024. With gold prices more than 40% higher than they were at this time last year and production on the rise, more than $3.4 billion of this precious metal could be recovered from Alaska mines this year.

