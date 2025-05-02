Spotlight: Ontario projects to watch – by Staff (Northern Miner – May 1, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Ontario is among the world’s top 10 mining jurisdictions and is rich in base and precious metals as well as a suite of critical minerals. Here’s a look at eight companies with interesting projects to watch.

Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel expects to receive final permits and make a construction decision on its Crawford nickel sulphide project before the end of this year.

Crawford, 42 km north of Timmins, contains the second-largest nickel reserves in the world with 1.72 billion proven and probable tonnes grading 0.22% nickel, 0.013% cobalt, 0.014 gram palladium per tonne, 0.009 gram platinum, 6.44% iron, 0.57% chrome and 1.61% brucite.

A 2023 bankable feasibility study outlined total production of 1.6 million tonnes nickel, 58 million tonnes iron and 2.8 million tonnes chrome over a 41-year mine life at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1.54 per lb. nickel. In March, the company completed front end engineering design. The work focused on updating initial capital costs using data collected from a winter geotechnical program, a test piling program and updated quotes.

