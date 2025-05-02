Nations Rising – A story of Nisga’a strength – by A.J. Roan (North of 60 Mining News – May 2, 2025)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

For Entire Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqpCmlUfwwo

New documentary tells the story of overcoming oppression to reclaim home and power, enabling future generations to thrive.

For more than a century, the Nisg̱a’a people of Northern British Columbia’s Nass Valley fought to reclaim their land, their rights, and their voice, a long journey brought to life in Nations Rising – A Nisg̱a’a Story, which weaves the tale of history, culture, resilience, and modern self-determination into a living portrait of a nation rising anew.

Long before modern boundaries were drawn, the Nass River valley of northwestern B.C. served as a gathering place for many Indigenous peoples, a basin of life where rivers, forests, and mountains sustained generations.

From this shared and sacred landscape, the ancestors of the Nisg̱a’a Nation built enduring communities, guided by ancestral law and deep ties to the land that remain at the heart of their identity today. In time, however, alien interests began to encroach upon the natural order of the basin, carrying with them a different vision of land, law, and ownership.

