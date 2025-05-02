Casino Mining defends heap leach plan as distrust of gold extraction method lingers – by Gabrielle Plonka (CBC News North – May 01, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Company vice-president says Casino would have ‘significant differences’ from the Eagle gold mine

The heap leach facility at the Casino mine will be different from the one that failed last summer at the Eagle gold mine in the Yukon, according to the mining company. The Casino mine — which is still in the environmental assessment phase — is 300 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse via Carmacks, on what the company says is one of the largest copper-gold deposits in Canada.

Shena Shaw, Casino Mining’s vice-president of environmental and community affairs, gave a presentation at the Association of Yukon Communities’ annual general meeting on April 25.

Whitehorse Mayor Kirk Cameron addressed the “poor reputation” of heap leaching during the question-and-answer portion. He asked Shaw to explain why Casino’s technology is more trustworthy than Victoria Gold’s. “It’s obviously a completely fair question,” Shaw replied, and said they are still waiting for the investigation results to learn what went wrong at Eagle.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/casino-mining-defends-heap-leach-plan-1.7523687