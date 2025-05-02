Alamos Gold sees mine expansion on the horizon at Dubreuilville – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 1, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Toronto gold miner takes big-picture outlook at Island Gold after first quarter results fail to impress markets

Completion of the multi-million-dollar expansion at Alamos Gold’s Island Gold mine, outside Dubreuilville, is on track for the first half of 2026.

The gold potential at the prolific high-grade underground mine is key to the Toronto company’s three-year strategy to become a million-ounce-per-year producer, combining its mines in Northern Ontario and Mexico with another on the way in Manitoba.

In revealing its first-quarter earnings on April 30, the Toronto gold company posted a $59.8-million profit while producing 125,000 ounces from its mines in Northern Ontario and Mexico, a mark that’s considered at the low end of Alamos’ gold targets for the year. Its Island Gold mine produced 59,200 ounces during that span.

