US-Europe fault lines widen over critical raw materials at IEA energy security summit – by Julienne Raboca (Fastmarkets – April 28, 2025)

US advocates for continued fossil fuel development

At a panel on integrating energy security within a broader security network, acting US Assistant Secretary for Energy – Tommy Joyce delivered a blunt assessment of clean energy technology vulnerabilities, directly challenging the European push for rapid decarbonization.

“For true energy security, we must leverage all resources that are affordable, that are available, and that are secure,” Joyce said. “It’s about energy addition, not subtraction. And there’s no world in which the demand for energy is going to decrease.”

Joyce emphasized the vulnerability of renewable energy supply chains to geopolitical tensions, particularly regarding critical minerals dominated by Chinese production. He highlighted specific concerns about rare earth elements essential for green technologies. “A typical offshore wind turbine requires four tonnes of a permanent magnet made in the form of rare earth elements.

For the rest of this article: https://www.fastmarkets.com/insights/critical-raw-materials-energy-security-summit/