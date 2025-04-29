Unlocking investment in critical minerals in Kazakhstan – by Caroline Peachey (Mining Technology – April 29, 2025)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

Kazakhstan is looking to position itself as a key player in the global critical minerals supply chain, starting with battery materials.

Kazakhstan hosts substantial reserves of critical minerals including rare earth elements (REEs), copper, lithium, tungsten, tantalum as well as other materials essential for modern technologies and the energy transition.

Recognising the strategic importance of these resources, the Kazakh Government has introduced efforts to attract foreign investment and technological expertise to develop its critical minerals sector.

Speaking during a presentation at last month’s PDAC convention in Toronto, Canada, Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said the country “remains open for business and international partnerships,” highlighting efforts by the Kazakh Government to attract foreign investment.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining-technology.com/analysis/unlocking-investment-in-critical-minerals-in-kazakhstan/?cf-view