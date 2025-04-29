Teck, tariffs, and the Red Dog zinc mine – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – April 28, 2025)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Teck Resources Ltd. CEO Johnathan Price says the diversified Canadian miner’s portfolio of American mining operations delivering metals critical to 21st-century energy and technologies are well-positioned to weather a geopolitical storm that threatens to hobble the global economy, fuel inflation, and disrupt supply chains.

“Despite these headwinds, we believe that the fundamentals for our key metals, copper and zinc, are robust over the medium and long term as several macro factors continue to drive demand,” he informed analysts and investors during an April 24 earnings call. “These metals are essential for global manufacturing and development, industrial policy and national security, electrification infrastructure, as well as the growth of the digital economy.”

While the market dynamics for copper and zinc help galvanize Teck as it navigates the uncharted waters of an escalating international trade war, the Canadian mining company must maintain a vigilant lookout for escalating tariffs, resource nationalism, and other trade hazards as it delivers copper, zinc, and other metals to safe ports of call.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2025/05/02/news/teck-tariffs-and-the-red-dog-zinc-mine/9052.html