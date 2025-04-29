New Osisko study for Cariboo project lifts NPV, costs – by Frederic Tomesco (Northern Miner – April 28, 2025)

An updated feasibility study for Osisko Development’s (TSXV, NYSE: ODV) Cariboo gold project in British Columbia increases net present value (NPV) by 88% even as estimated capital expenditures climb by more than one-third.

Cariboo’s after-tax NPV now stands at $943 million, up from a 2023 estimate of $502 million, Osisko said Monday in a statement. Projected capital expenditures are pegged at $1.41 billion compared with $1.02 billion previously.

With probable reserves estimated at about 2.07 million oz., Cariboo is one of the few undeveloped, permitted gold projects in a developed country. It’s a key property for Montreal-based Osisko, which is focusing on reviving past-producing mining camps across North America.

For the rest of this article: https://northernminer.com/news/new-osisko-study-for-cariboo-project-lifts-npv-costs/1003878020/