From Queen’s Park to the core of Ontario mining: An interview with Chris Hodgson – by Tamer Elbokl, PhD and Kesiah Stoker (Canadian Mining Journal – April 28, 2025)

Few figures have shaped Ontario’s mining landscape as profoundly as Chris Hodgson (CH). He has left an indelible mark on Ontario’s mining industry. His career, which spanned both politics and industry leadership, showcases his unwavering dedication to the sector.

Hodgson’s journey from natural resources critic to mining minister, and ultimately to a 20-year tenure as president of the Ontario Mining Association (OMA), reflects a deep commitment to advancing the sector. In this wide-ranging interview, Hodgson speaks with the Canadian Mining Journal about his unexpected entry into mining, the tough decisions that defined his time in office, and the major strides made under his leadership — from groundbreaking safety reforms to reshaping public perceptions of the industry.

With decades of experience bridging government, industry, and communities, he offers insights into the evolution of mining in Ontario and what lies ahead for the province’s critical minerals future.

CMJ: To start our conversation, can you tell us about your journey serving both as a mining minister and as the president of the OMA?

CH: I was elected to the Ontario legislature in a 1994 by-election, and I was appointed as critic of natural resources. I spent a bit of time with Mike Harris in Northern Ontario in the lead-up to the 1995 provincial election, and after the election, Premier Harris asked me to join his cabinet.

