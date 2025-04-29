Burkina Faso to Nationalise More Industrial Mines in Strategic Shift – by John Zadeh (Discovery Alert – April 29, 2025)

Burkina Faso’s Mining Nationalization: Strategic Resource Control in West Africa

In a major policy shift reshaping West Africa’s mining landscape, Burkina Faso has embarked on an ambitious nationalization program targeting its lucrative gold mining sector. The military-led government is systematically expanding state control over foreign-owned mines, positioning this resource nationalism as essential for economic sovereignty.

Prime Minister Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo recently confirmed in a televised address that Burkina Faso to nationalise more industrial mines following initial acquisitions from Western mining companies. “The Société de Participation Minière du Burkina has already recovered two industrial mines from private operators, and this process will continue,” he stated, signaling more takeovers on the horizon.

The SOPAMIB Initiative and Recent Acquisitions

The Société de Participation Minière du Burkina (SOPAMIB), established under Burkina Faso’s revised 2024 mining code, has quickly become the government’s primary vehicle for asserting control over the country’s mineral wealth. This state mining company has already taken control of the Boungou and Wahgnion gold mines, previously operated by London-listed Endeavour Mining.

