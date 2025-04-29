BC First Nation files ‘urgent’ injunction to halt tailings dam construction at Mount Polley mine – by Amanda Stutt (Mining.com – April 28, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

A British Columbia First Nation filed on Friday an injunction application on an “urgent basis” in Supreme Court to halt construction to raise the dam at the former Mount Polley gold mine. Xatśūll First Nation government is part of the larger Secwepemc (Shuswap) nation, located in the Cariboo region of the Canadian province.

The Xatśūll First Nation first filed a judicial review on April 15 with the Supreme Court of BC against the province’s minister of mining and critical minerals, the minister of environment and parks, the provincial deputy permitting officer, major mines offices and the Mount Polley Mining Corporation to overturn two provincial decisions authorizing Mount Polley Mining (MPMC) to raise the height of the dam at its tailings storage facility (TSF).

“As part of regular mine operations at Mount Polley, we recently received government approval to raise the height of our TSF by 4 metres. This kind of work is a normal and necessary part of operating any mine that stores tailings using a dam structure,” the company said in a statement on April 16.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/bc-first-nation-files-urgent-injunction-to-halt-tailings-dam-construction-at-mount-polley-mine/