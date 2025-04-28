Uranium Spotlight: Eight companies on the radar – by Staff (Northern Miner – April 28, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Rising electricity demand from new AI-driven technologies and government support for nuclear power as a base load energy source are ramping up interest in uranium. After years of underinvestment, exploration and development companies are racing to find new sources of the nuclear fuel, and put them into production. Below is a list of eight interesting uranium plays to watch.

Anfield Energy

Anfield Energy owns the Shootaring Canyon mill in southeastern Utah, one of only three licensed and permitted conventional uranium mills in the United States. The company’s portfolio of uranium and vanadium projects stretches across Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

Highlights from a 14-hole rotary drill program at its flagship Slick Rock uranium and vanadium project in Colorado included 3.05 metres grading 1,560 parts per million (ppm) uranium oxide (U308) in drill hole SR-24-01 and 1.5 metres grading 2,180 ppm U308 in drill hole SR-24-04. Anfield is to use those results to upgrade the uranium and vanadium resource estimate for Slick Rock and for mine designs for a large mine permit.

