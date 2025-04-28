London environmentalists say Ontario’s mining push puts endangered species at risk – by Alessio Donnini (CBC News London – April 26, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/

One environmentalist points to a 2021 audit that said Ontario should do more to protect wildlife

Environmentalists in London and across the province say the Ontario government’s push to cut so-called red tape to speed up the development of mining and construction projects could have dire consequences for endangered species.

Particularly concerning aspects of this push are moves that, according to researcher and environmental activist Brendon Samuels, weaken environmental protections in the name of short-term economic gain.

“Yes, we are in the trade war, and yes, there are major economic implications. We also need to develop certain industries and housing,” said Samuels, who recently completed his PhD in biology from Western University. “But, protecting the environment and protecting species from going extinct, according to the government’s own legal mandate, is not contrary to any of those objectives.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/london-environmentalists-say-ontario-s-mining-push-puts-endangered-species-at-risk-1.7515554