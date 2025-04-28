A respected figure on the Thunder Bay mining scene receives his due – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 28, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

John Mason is one of the four award recipients feted by Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association

One of Thunder Bay’s best known “mining people” was recently honoured by his peers at the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association awards.Retired provincial geologist and city economic developer John Mason was named the recipient of the Dan Calvert Distinguished Service Award.

Mason was one of four recipients during the association’s annual awards ceremony at the Ontario Prospectors & Explorers Symposium on April 15 in Thunder Bay.

Mason, a lifelong Thunder Bay resident and Lakehead University geology graduate, spent 36 years with the Ontario Geological Survey in Thunder Bay, retiring in 2011 as regional manager. He transitioned over to the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission and where he spent the next 11 years as the project manager for mining services, a role created just for him.

