Trump aims to fight China’s control of minerals by investing in miners – by Spencer Kimball (CNBC.com – April 24, 2025)

https://www.cnbc.com/

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Trump administration is considering investing in companies that mine and process critical minerals in an effort to end U.S. dependence on imports from countries including China, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said this week.

“We should be taking some of our balance sheet and making investments,” Burgum said late Wednesday at a conference organized by the Hamm Institute for American Energy. The U.S. may need to make an “equity investment in each of these companies that’s taking on China in critical minerals,” he said.

China dumps minerals on international markets, collapsing prices and making it difficult for U.S. companies to compete, Burgum said. “You’re competing against state capital because China is picking these strategically as areas that they want to invest in,” Burgum said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/24/trump-weighs-investments-in-critical-mineral-companies-burgum-says.html