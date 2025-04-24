‘Special economic zones’ bill would let Ford government exempt any project from provincial laws – by Jessica Smith Cross (The Trillium – April 24, 2025)

https://www.thetrillium.ca/

It also repeals Ontario’s Endangered Species Act, ‘gutting’ legal protections for species, environmentalists warn

The Ford government is proposing to give itself sweeping powers to exempt any project from provincial and municipal laws.The “Protecting Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act,” tabled Thursday, if passed, would give the province the power to designate “special economic zones,” as well as “trusted proponents” and projects that fit criteria to be developed by cabinet.

Cabinet would then be allowed to exempt these proponents and projects from requirements under any provincial law or regulation, including bylaws of municipalities and local boards, that would otherwise apply in that zone.

The legislation also contains extensive provisions to block court actions that would arise from this power. Ford said the move is necessary to protect Ontario from the economic impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, but it also addresses his long-held complaint that Ontario’s rules and regulations prevent moving projects forward quickly — particularly mining in the Ring of Fire.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thetrillium.ca/municipalities-newsletter/special-economic-zones-bill-would-let-ford-government-exempt-any-project-from-provincial-laws-10564697