Canada needs to attract private investment in infrastructure – and Indigenous communities hold the key – by Mark Podlasly (Globe and Mail – April 23, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

From Pierre Poilievre’s “national energy corridor” and promise to fast-track permits for Ontario’s Ring of Fire to Mark Carney’s promised $5-billion for trade infrastructure, major projects are receiving all-party recognition as crucial components of Canada’s long-term economic stability.

This prevailing national consensus suggests that if Canada is going to be a strong leader on the world stage, it needs to reliably deliver on big-ticket natural resource and infrastructure projects – something it has struggled with in recent years.

At the same time, Indigenous participation in major projects is accelerating. RBC estimates that the Indigenous equity opportunity in energy and resource sectors could amount to $100-billion in the next 10 years. Greater numbers of Indigenous groups are securing equity ownership in projects, often leveraging concessionary capital such as loan guarantees backstopped by the federal government.

For the rest of this column: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/commentary/article-canada-needs-to-attract-private-investment-in-infrastructure-and/