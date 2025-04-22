What should Canada do with the critical minerals Donald Trump wants? – by Sharif Hassan (Canadian Press/Calgary Herald – April 19, 2025)

https://calgaryherald.com/

U.S. trying to ‘soften us up’ for deal on important resources, says University of Calgary expert

An ongoing trade war and U.S. President Donald Trump’s hunger for critical minerals have brought Canada’s rich mineral deposits into the spotlight, with federal and provincial politicians promising to accelerate natural resource projects.

Interest in the country’s critical minerals surged after Trump started musing about annexing Canada, experts say, and grew as the president’s global trade war intensified. “This is now a domestic conversation about how we treat natural resources or natural resource development projects here in Canada,” said Elizabeth Steyn, a mining and finance law expert at the University of Calgary.

A key element of that conversation is northern Ontario’s mineral-rich Ring of Fire, a region spanning roughly 5,000 kilometres where vast reserves of nickel, chromite, zinc, platinum, copper and many other critical minerals are believed to be buried.

For the rest of this article: https://calgaryherald.com/news/canada-critical-minerals-donald-trump