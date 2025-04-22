U.S. action led to reopening of Toronto-listed company’s tin mine in Congo, Trump adviser says – by Geoffrey York (Globe and Mail – April 17, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Trump administration obtained help from Rwanda to secure a rebel retreat and allow Toronto-listed Alphamin Resources Corp. to reopen a shuttered tin mine in eastern Congo, a U.S. official says.

Massad Boulos, senior Africa adviser to President Donald Trump, said the Rwandan move was a “good faith” gesture in response to U.S. concerns about private mining investments, which he relayed in his eight-day trip to Africa this month.

Rwanda’s pressure, he said, led to the withdrawal of its close allies, the M23 rebel militia, from the Congolese town of Walikale. The Alphamin tin mine, just 60 kilometres from Walikale, was shut down last month and its employees evacuated after the rebels advanced close to the town.

