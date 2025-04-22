Trump Fast-Tracks 10 Mineral Projects: Perpetua’s Stibnite Gold to Boost U.S. Antimony – by Saptakee S (Carbon Credits – April 22, 2025)

https://carboncredits.com/

The Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (Permitting Council) took a major step to speed up approvals for domestic mineral production. In response to President Trump’s executive order, Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production, the Council named 10 mining projects that will now benefit from a faster, more transparent federal permitting process.

These projects, targeting minerals like copper, antimony, lithium, and potash, have been granted FAST-41 status. This designation falls under a 2015 federal initiative that streamlines permitting for major infrastructure projects. The White House confirmed more projects will be added soon.

First Wave of Mineral Projects Gets Priority Review

The press release emphasized that all 10 projects are now listed on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, a public platform that tracks each project’s progress through the environmental review and permitting process. This move ensures:

-Greater transparency for project sponsors, communities, and federal agencies

