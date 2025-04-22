The New Great Game: How the race for critical minerals is shaping tech supremacy – by Shaz Merwat (Royal Bank Wealth Management – April 16, 2025)

https://ca.rbcwealthmanagement.com/

Bedrocks of a Fourth Industrial Revolution

Minerals are the bedrock of any industrial economy. From steel to copper to aluminum, they lay the foundation of economic, civil, and defence infrastructure. And increasingly, a growing cohort of minerals underlie the critical components of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution — an era of disruptive technological forces driven by human-machine interaction across research, manufacturing and an ever-expanding data economy.

In this new age, the demand for that cohort of “critical minerals” will be driven by a growing use of semiconductors and data processing machines, increased adoption of battery technologies and new energy sources, and advancements in defence and aerospace technologies.

For Canada, the race to develop and process these minerals is about much more than the mining sector; it underscores a new security paradigm to protect and enhance our economic and national interests in an evolving world order. Here’s some of what’s at stake:

Semiconductors

The early days of generative AI are showing how much more computing power we will need. Global semiconductor sales are on pace to reach $1 trillion (U.S.) by 2030, with high-powered artificial intelligence (AI) chips likely accounting for the majority of sales5.

For the rest of this article: https://ca.rbcwealthmanagement.com/jeff.bernath/blog/4512911-The-New-Great-Game-How-the-race-for-critical-minerals-is-shaping-tech-supremacy