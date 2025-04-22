OPINION: Trump’s approach to China is backfiring – and that puts all investors at great risk – by David Rosenberg (Globe and Mail – April 22, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

“Everybody wants to make a deal and if they don’t want to make a deal, we’ll make the deal for them. We’re the one that really sets the deal, and that’s what we’ll be doing.” – President Donald Trump, April 17, 2025

How’s that for instilling confidence? If you don’t make a deal with us, we’ll make a deal for you. Wasn’t that deal supposed to have been arranged when tariffs were imposed on some 180 countries on April 2, what the White House dubbed “Liberation Day?” It got kiboshed by a 90-day reprieve because investors got “yippy,” as the President put it. So, it looks like the S&P 500 is really the final arbiter of what happens here because despite all Mr. Trump’s bravado, it was a slide in the stock market that seemed to give him cold feet.

We keep hearing that at least 70 global leaders have lined up for trade deals, but nobody knows what may be in those deals. Or whether this is all for show – for example, all the cable networks were fixated on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Mr. Trump practically embracing each other in the Oval Office – except the reality is that she has no power to negotiate on behalf of the EU.

