Northern Prospectors Association supports proposed mining legislation – by Brad Sherratt (Kirkland Lake Northern News – April 21, 2025)

The president of the Northern Prospectors Association says his organization is supportive of legislation that was introduced by the province, legislation that is designed to speed up the process for mineral development and resource projects.

On April 18, the Ford government introduced the “Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025.” According to a media release from the province, if passed, the legislation would cut the red tape and duplicative processes that have held back major infrastructure, mining and resource development projects, including in the Ring of Fire.

By streamlining approval processes while maintaining robust environmental standards, the act aims to unleash the economic potential of its critical minerals to make the province’s economy the most competitive place in the G7 to invest, create jobs and do business. “The maze of bureaucracy, red tape and duplicative processes holding back our economy means that a single mining project can take 15 years to be approved,” said Premier Doug Ford.

