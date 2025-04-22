Canada’s Rare Earth Opportunity: Can Canada Dethrone China’s Global Dominance? – by Jimmy Peterson (Top News – April 21, 2025)

https://topnews.in/

In an era defined by supply chain volatility, geopolitical friction, and the race for technological supremacy, the global demand for rare earth elements (REEs) has taken on strategic urgency. Following China’s latest move to impose export controls on a host of critical rare earth materials—minerals integral to advanced electronics, electric vehicles, and defense systems—the West has been forced to accelerate its search for reliable alternatives.

Enter Canada: a nation with vast mineral reserves, a robust mining heritage, and the potential to challenge China’s rare earth monopoly—if it can overcome significant hurdles.

China’s Export Controls Reshape the Strategic Minerals Market

In early 2025, Beijing intensified its grip on global supply chains by halting exports of six rare earth elements and high-performance rare earth magnets. These are not obscure metals—they are indispensable for high-value technologies in automotive manufacturing, renewable energy, robotics, and military defense.

