Throne speech ignites outcry over Ford’s environmental rollbacks – by Abdul Matin Sarfraz (National Observer/Penticton Herald – April 2025)

https://www.pentictonherald.ca/

Despite years of public outcry and widespread criticism from experts and advocates over weakened conservation laws, the Ford government doubled down on its first day back in power — vowing to slash environmental oversight to fast-track mineral and infrastructure projects.

Critics warn the plan will gut crucial environmental reviews, provoke legal battles, spark First Nations resistance and further weaken protections already under strain.

The backlash follows Tuesday’s throne speech, which pledged new legislation to “streamline” environmental assessment in order to fast-track major infrastructure projects and development in Ontario’s Ring of Fire. While the government frames the move as a response to US trade tensions, saying Ontario is fighting for the future of its economy, opponents call it a thinly veiled push to dismantle safeguards and force through risky, controversial projects.

For the rest of this article: https://www.pentictonherald.ca/spare_news/article_afe2e10a-2678-5755-b8af-c051a5c52d2c.html