The billion-dollar standoff: Alamos Gold versus Türkiye – by Gordon Feller (Canadian Mining Journal – April 15, 2025)

An important mining dispute is playing out in The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), which is considered to be the world’s leading institution devoted to international investment dispute settlement. It has administered the majority of all international investment cases.

Almost all member states of the U.N. have agreed that ICSID should serve as the forum for investor-State dispute settlement — and they have encoded this into most international investment treaties, as well as in numerous investment laws and contracts. As of today, 165 countries have signed the ICSID Convention, with 154 of these having ratified it, thereby becoming contracting member states.

This dispute’s claimants are Alamos Gold Holdings Cooperatief U.A. and Alamos Gold Holdings B.V., two Dutch-incorporated subsidiaries of Alamos Gold Inc. Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island/Magino Gold mines in northern Ontario, and the Mulatos mine in Mexico’s Sonora State.

