Ontario to OK mines in half the time: Ford – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – April 17, 2025)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is proposing new legislation to cut mining permit times in half, designate geographic areas for speedy treatment like the Ring of Fire by September and limit foreign ownership.

The new legislation announced on Thursday mentions Wyloo Metals’ Eagle’s Nest project by name. The proposed battery metals mine would be within a Ring of Fire special economic zone northeast of Thunder Bay and have its environmental assessment (EA) process, which the company had voluntarily advanced nearly 15 years ago, entirely removed because it’s out of date.

The province is considering about a dozen projects for rapid permits and approvals in a new “One Project, One Process” system where a provincial “account manager” would lead a project through the 32 permits across four ministries that might be required, as well as First Nations consultations. Officials see it knocking 18 months off approval times.

