Northwest ‘booming’ for mining – by Sandi Krasowski (The Chronicle-Journal – April 16, 2025)

https://www.pentictonherald.ca/

The Ontario Prospectors and Explorers Symposium is underway in Thunder Bay, where miners, prospectors, support and supply companies, laboratories and service companies have come together to network and share information and ideas.

Daniele Spethman, an exploration geologist and director of the Ontario Prospectors Association (OPA), is the co-ordinator of the conference that was hosted jointly by the OPA and the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association.

The conference is a great opportunity to bring everybody who’s working in the area together and geologically, share ideas about their project and what’s happening on their on their mine sites, what their future looks like and what the geological setting is like,” Spethman said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.pentictonherald.ca/spare_news/article_4f9764fa-f8ab-579c-9cb7-250389a9e573.html