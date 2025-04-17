Mining the Northwest: New federal leadership will make the Ring of Fire go, says Wyloo Canada CEO – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – April 17, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Kristan Straub senses political winds are shifting in favour of critical minerals mining

The Ring of Fire has been the garden of agony for mining companies ever since the discovery of nickel and chromite in the James Bay region in 2007-2008.

As glacial as the pace of progress has been, Wyloo Metals Canada CEO Kristan Straub said his company’s enthusiasm hasn’t waned for its Eagle’s Nest project. “We think this is probably one of the best times, if not the most prospective time we’ve seen yet, at least in my tenure here,” said Straub, who joined Wyloo from Glencore’s nickel exploration team in 2023.

Straub finds the renewed interest in critical minerals during the federal election campaign refreshing to hear, especially from the two main contenders vying to be prime minister. “We see Canada needing a change in leadership,” said Straub. “I think that is key and critical for us.”

