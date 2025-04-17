How China Took Over the World’s Rare Earths Industry – by Keith Bradsher (New York Times – April 16, 2025)

https://www.nytimes.com/

China seized mines and built factories. Japan took note and invested in Australia. But the United States did little despite concerns about control of supplies.

China shook the world in 2010 when it imposed an embargo on exports of crucial rare earth metals to Japan. Panicked Japanese executives appeared on television to warn that they were running out of the critical raw materials.

The embargo, prompted by a territorial dispute, lasted only seven weeks. But it changed the global supply chain for these metals. When the embargo was over, China took forceful control of its mineral bounty. Top officials in Beijing rooted out corruption, crushed smugglers and consolidated the industry under state control.

The world was put on notice, especially Japan and the United States, two of China’s biggest customers for rare earth metals used in everything from cars to smartphones to missiles. Governments from both countries drafted detailed plans for how to mitigate their dependence on China. Japan has largely followed through on its plans and today can source the minerals from Australia.

