Trump recognizes that domestic mining is a national security issue – by Sara Vakhshouri (The Hill – April 12, 2025)

https://thehill.com/

President Trump’s executive order to increase domestic critical mineral production has been interpreted as a pro-industry move or a nod to traditional energy sectors. It is both — but more importantly, it is a long overdue national security play.

In the modern geopolitical chess game, America’s mineral vulnerability is not just an economic liability but a strategic one. The order activates the Defense Production Act to boost domestic mining and processing of minerals like lithium, rare earths, nickel, cobalt, copper and uranium.

These resources are critical to electrification, power generation, advanced consumer technology and modern defense systems. The directive also calls for federal agencies to expedite mining permits, prioritize mineral-rich federal lands and coordinate efforts under a new “National Energy Dominance Council.”

For the rest of this column: https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/5245444-trump-recognizes-that-domestic-mining-is-a-national-security-issue/