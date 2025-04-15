TC Energy CEO touts Asia as key to Canada’s economic diversification away from U.S. – by Brent Jang (Globe and Mail – April 10, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The U.S. trade war has posed huge challenges, but Canada should take advantage of the time to diversify its economy toward exports to Asia, including shipments of liquefied natural gas, says TC Energy Corp.’s chief executive officer.

After the April 28 federal election, it will be important for the prime minister, premiers, business executives and Indigenous leaders to be aligned and strengthen ties with Asia, François Poirier said in a speech to Canadian Club Toronto that was webcast on Thursday.

“Collectively, we’ll have to travel to Asia and market ourselves and underscore that Canada is back in business and is a good risk to take,” he said. “They need to see our sincerity and our conviction.” Canada recently ranked the world’s fifth-largest producer of natural gas, but it doesn’t have any LNG export terminals operating yet.

