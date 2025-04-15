Ontario to designate Ring of Fire a region of strategic importance – by Gary Rinne (SN NewsWatch.com – April 15, 2025)

https://www.snnewswatch.com/

In the Speech from the Throne, the Ford government promised ‘significantly streamlined permitting and approvals’ for critical mineral extraction

QUEEN’S PARK — The Ontario government plans to introduce legislation allowing it to designate areas containing critical mineral deposits, including the Ring of Fire, as regions of strategic importance.The commitment was made in the Speech from the Throne opening the new session of the legislature on Tuesday.

The government said the legislation will give it the authority to support the province’s economy and security interests by offering “significantly streamlined permitting and approvals” to developers that meet high operating, safety and environmental standards. It also promised the constitutional duty to consult with First Nations will be met.

The government described the Ring of Fire as being on the frontline of Canada’s battle against economic threats from US President Donald Trump, saying the 5,000-square-kilometre zone contains the most promising mineral development opportunities in the world, with deposits of chromite, copper, cobalt, nickel, platinum and other minerals.

