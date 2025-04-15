Ontario Throne Speech pledges to drop provincial trade barriers, speed up mines in face of U.S. trade war – by Jeff Gray and Laura Stone (Globe and Mail – April 15, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Ontario government is pledging to shore up the province in the face of the threat of U.S. tariffs by taking down barriers to interprovincial trade, speeding up approvals for new mines in the Northern Ring of Fire region – and doubling down on a promise to build a lengthy and costly tunnel under the Toronto-area stretch of Highway 401.

In its Throne Speech, the Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford laid out its priorities after winning its third straight majority in the Feb. 27 election, saying its first two new pieces of legislation would lower Ontario’s interprovincial trade barriers and allow the designation of the Ring of Fire as a region of “strategic importance to the province’s economy and security interests.”

In a prepared text of the speech, which was read by Lieutenant-Governor Edith Dumont in the Legislature on Tuesday, the government warns that U.S President Donald Trump “is openly taking aim at Ontario’s economy and our national sovereignty” and has “even threatened to use economic force to break our country.”

