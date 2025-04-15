Nickel, paradise and ‘emancipation’ – by Cooper Williams and Yasmine Wright Gittins (Australian Broadcasting Corporation – April 10, 2025)

https://www.abc.net.au/

A bet on nickel gave many New Caledonians hopes of prosperity and independence. But when the economy turned, it left behind a ghost town full of broken hearts.

It was a symbol of economic freedom — offering a chance at prosperity for communities who shared little in New Caledonia’s wealth. Standing tall by the turquoise waters of the French territory’s lagoons, the Koniambo nickel factory once hummed with activity, feeding the world’s insatiable demand for the lucrative metal.

Now, silence blankets its heavy machinery. The site sits abandoned, its overseas workforce long gone, and its local staff — mostly Indigenous Kanak people — out of jobs.

Its owner, Koniambo Nickel Society (KNS), shut the factory and nearby mine down in August when minority stakeholder Glencore pulled out of the operation. More than 1,200 people lost their jobs — and many haven’t found work since. André Diela, a former contract delivery driver at the Koniambo factory, has returned to fishing and farming to survive.

