Goldman puts $4,000 gold on the agenda as hunt for havens grows – by Sybilla Gross (Bloomberg News – April 14, 2025)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG issued another round of bullish calls for gold, with stronger-than-expected central bank demand and the metal’s role as a hedge against recession and geopolitical risks underpinning expectations for even higher prices in 2025.

Goldman analysts including Lina Thomas now see gold rallying to $3,700 an ounce by the end of this year — with prices set to hit $4,000 an ounce by mid-2026 — while UBS strategist Joni Teves pointed to $3,500 an ounce by December 2025, according to two separate notes on Friday.

The new targets come after gold surged 6.6% last week, with prices clinching a fresh record above $3,245 an ounce on Monday. The two banks issued their previous outlook upgrades in March, signaling strong bullish consensus on bullion in an environment of uncertainty as US President Donald Trump’s trade policies roil global markets.

