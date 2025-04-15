Carney and Poilievre have promised they’ll get major resource projects done faster, but is that actually possible? – by Justine Hunter (Globe and Mail – April 13, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The federal Conservatives and Liberals are in a bidding war to cut red tape for major resource projects that will help Canada weather the economic storms brought by the U.S. tariff war.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre have both promised to fast-track approval processes: Mr. Carney says regulatory reviews for projects should take no more than two years, while Mr. Poilievre says he would set a maximum of one year.

But similar promises have been made across the country before with limited effect. Court cases, Indigenous consultation and the complexity of major projects with potential environmental consequences have all stymied many an enthusiastic politician.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-fast-track-resource-infrastructure-projects/