Smith introduces bill to ban copper-nickel mining near Boundary Waters – by Jimmy Lovrien (Duluth News Tribune – April 9, 2025)

The legislation would make permanent a 20-year ban on that type of mining on 225,000 acres of Superior National Forest in the Rainy River Watershed, a Biden-era move Trump has vowed to reverse.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., has introduced a bill to ban copper-nickel mining on nearly a quarter-million acres of federal land in the same watershed as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The bill would make permanent a 20-year ban on that type of mining on 225,000 acres of Superior National Forest land in the Rainy River Watershed, which is shared with the BWCAW. The status of mining in that watershed and Twin Metals, which wants to build an underground mine, tailings storage facility and processing plant upstream of the BWCAW along Birch Lake, has bounced back and forth depending on who is in the White House.

The mineral withdrawal, or pause, would expire in 2043, but Republican President Donald Trump has vowed to reverse it. Smith’s legislation is similar to a bill introduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat from St. Paul, but both bills are unlikely to pass as a Republican majority controls each chamber.

