Rio Tinto hopes Trump will clear path for Resolution copper project – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – April 9, 2025)

Rio Tinto is optimistic that US President Donald Trump will expedite the final permits approval for its long-delayed Resolution copper project in Arizona. Speaking at the CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago, Rio Tinto’s copper chief executive Katie Jackson said growing US interest in strengthening the copper supply chain could help advance the stalled mine.

“We hope that will be part of getting projects like Resolution to move because it has historically been a long process,” she told attendees. The mining giant has spent more than a decade navigating a complex permitting process.

The Resolution mine, a joint venture with BHP (Rio owns 55%, BHP 45%), could supply over a quarter of the US’ copper demand for decades. Its progress, however, remains stalled in US courts due to opposition from Native American groups.

