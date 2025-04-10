Prime Minister Mark Carney vows to speed permits, make Canada energy superpower – by Laura Dhillon Kane and Thomas Seal (Bloomberg News – April 9, 2025)

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged to make Canada the world’s “leading energy superpower” through a plan that includes establishing a single office that would decide on major projects within two years.

The Liberal Party leader said at a campaign stop in Calgary that his government would create a Major Federal Project Office with a “one project, one review” mandate. The aim would be to eliminate duplication of federal and provincial environmental assessments, speeding up reviews.

“We are going to aggressively develop projects that are in the national interest in order to protect Canada’s energy security, diversify our trade, and enhance our long-term competitiveness — all while reducing emissions,” Carney said in a statement.

